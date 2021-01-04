CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Writers’ Association selected the following submission to its Notable Maryland Authors series for December for publication, based on writing science fiction.
• Author: Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
The Ozmond Conundrum
The final cadet saluted and fled. Fitzpatrick cursed. He had maybe two cadets with the necessaries for Corvair training. He needed fifty.
A hologram of Marcy pinged into his office. Whatever pittance she was wearing sure wasn’t straining the holo’s power chamber.
“Hey, flyboy, come home and practice complex docking maneuvers with me.”
Fitzpatrick whistled, “Can’t do it. Got Ozmonds marauding on both moons, railgunning the force shields protecting Tartzian pickers and 38-million bedwetters in New Baltimore praying we save the crops and them.”
Marcy, now completely starkers, sighed, “Okay, hero, if you prefer beets to me, I’ll bubble-bath alone.”
