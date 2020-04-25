CUMBERLAND — The 2020 Census survey has been out since April 1. Two weeks into the count, Cumberland residents’ response rate is lagging behind both the state of Maryland and the nation.
If more residents don’t take the few minutes necessary to fill out the form, which can be done online for the first time, the city could stand to lose millions of dollars in federal grant programs.
As of April 20, the national response rate was 50.5%, the Maryland rate was 53.9%, while Cumberland’s response rate lagged behind at 46.2%.
“We cannot stress how important it is that every resident in Cumberland be counted,” Morgan Alban, GIS specialist for the city, said.
“Every counted resident is worth $1,825 in federal funding and since the census is taken every 10 years, that adds up to $18,250. Every resident counts.”
Approximately 29.4% of the state of Maryland’s budget comes from direct federal funding that’s allocated based on the population counts of the census.
“Only 75% of Cumberland’s citizens completed the 2010 survey; we need to do better in 2020,” Alban said.
The federal funding is used for a variety of programs, including senior citizens, education, health, roads and infrastructure. Visit 2020census.gov to fill out the census.
