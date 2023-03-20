CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will kick off a new play reading series this week featuring original works that have not yet been produced. Submissions will be accepted from all over the country, but special emphasis will be placed on playwrights who reside in Maryland.
The plays will be read and evaluated by a selection committee, and selected plays receive an informal reading held at the theater for a live audience. The playwright may attend to hear audience feedback or the session will be recorded for their use as they adapt and refine their work.
Three plays were chosen for a reading: “Waiting for Fair” by F.J. Hartland; “Women of a Certain Age” by Steve Duprey; and “Poolside” by Chad Marriott.
Th committee consisted of Steve Cairns, Heather Wallen and Barry Weinberg.
The first reading will be held March 22 and feature “Waiting for Fair” F.J. Hartland. The play skids along on the cusp of farce, two couples and a single man and woman trade rapid-fire dialogue and staccato phrases that define their relationships and similar viewpoints while ostensibly focusing on whether the single friends, whom one of the others set up, will or won’t have sex, and then what happens to the pair and among the group after they do.
“At first it seems that clever is all the play will be,” said committee member Weinberg. “But soon we realize that those early scenes are effective set-ups for everything that comes later as the characters, in differing pairings and settings, get fleshed-out, and the humor develops into huge laughs that had my wife alarmed.”
The theater began the reading series in 2019 with the play “Good Morning, Miss America,” which went on to have an Off-Broadway production and is currently being developed into a feature film.
“It is exciting to be a small part of the process of developing a new work,” said Kimberli Rowley, the theater’s artistic director. “Every theatrical journey starts somewhere and we are excited to see where these plays end up and how they evolve, knowing that CT was a stop along the way.”
The reading is free for the public to attend and will begin at 7 p.m. The lobby bar will be open for refreshments. For more information on the series, selection process and dates, visit cumberlandtheatre.com.
