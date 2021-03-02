CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will open its 33rd season this month with the two-person musical “The Last Five Years.”
The show will be the first in a planned season of eight main stage productions following the theater’s yearlong closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has been under light renovation and has taken precautions to ensure the safety of patrons, actors and crew members.
The “Last Five Years” is a song-cycle musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Browne that bends time and points of view to tell the story of two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backward while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters are only on stage together once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
The show won the Drama Desk Award, has been translated into several different languages and was named one of Time magazine’s 10 best shows of 2001. A film adaptation was released in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.
The Cumberland Theatre version stars local singer and actor Savannah Tagliaferro as Cathy and, as Jamie, newcomer Matt Rothenberg, who resides in Orlando, Florida. Tagliaferro is a veteran to the CT stage and was last seen as Alice in “Closer” and Judy in “Night of the Living Dead Live.” She has also appeared in featured roles in “Mamma Mia,” “Gypsy” and “Carrie the Musical.” Rothenberg is a graduate of the musical theater program at Shepherd University and has performed with the Orlando Repertory Theatre, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre and Universal Orlando Resort.
The “Last Five Years” will play March 12-13 and 19-20 at 8 p.m. and March 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. The VIP Star Box with private seating and food and beverage for eight is available for booking. Seating will be limited to 100 tickets per performance in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines. Audience members will be temperature checked upon entering the theater and masks must be worn at all times. The theater, lobby, restrooms and all other common areas will be sanitized between each performance and patrons are asked to social distance accordingly.
The rest of the season consists of “The Great Gatsby,” “Clue on Stage” and “A Christmas Carol,” which are being rescheduled from the 2020 season, as well the dark comedy “The House of Yes,” the classic coming-of-age story “The Outsiders” and the Johnny Cash jukebox musical “Ring of Fire.” Single tickets and a variety of season pass options are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990.
