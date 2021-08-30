CUMBERLAND — Annie Kilcoyne is the featured artist at Cumberland Theatre’s Bev Walker Gallery during the production of “The Outsiders” from Sept. 2-12.
Kilcoyne is an area native who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Frostburg State University and a Master of the Arts in teaching at College of Notre Dame of Maryland. Kilcoyne began her career as a teacher in various private and public schools in the Baltimore are. She also worked with nonprofit organizations to bring the arts to underfunded schools. Kilcoyne left the field of education to raise her children but continued her art by creating unique chalkboard handdrawn menus/signage, seasonal art installations, jewelry, silkscreen patterns and fabric designs.
“I see texture, contrast and colors in everything from a beautifully decorated room to a perfect plate of food. Art is everything to me,” said Kilcoyne. She is inspired by the art of Edouard Manet for his free expressive impressionistic brush strokes and Chuck Close for his color theory of layering juxtaposed pigments in his pixeled portraits. Not following the painting techniques of either artist, instead her art pieces have a graphic poster feel.
Kilcoyne and her family recently bought a home in Western Maryland and her two sons were fascinated with the peculiar life cycle of cicadas. This gave her the inspiration to create a series of watercolor art pieces with cicadas as the subject matter. Painting them in vibrant hues and accenting them with geometric patterns, Kilcoyne strived to recreate their buzzing and vocalizing hums.
Kilcoyne’s first solo exhibition at the Bev Walker Gallery will feature watercolor art pieces on food, nature and landscape as well as the cicada series. “Local area residents may recognize my art from various local cafe sign board menus. With this exhibition, they will also know how passionate I am about creating watercolor media,” Kilcoyne said.
“The Outsiders” is staged Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday shows at 2 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be in effect per Maryland protocols throughout the performances.
Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.