CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Theatre will continue its 34th season of entertainment with William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of “Macbeth” on March 17.
The show runs through March 27 with performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
“Macbeth” is thought to have been first performed in 1606 and is one of the Bard’s best-known and most performed plays. It has been translated into several different languages and spawned several film versions — the latest in 2021 starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
The Cumberland Theatre’s reimagining sets Shakespeare’s classic against the gritty backdrop of the drug trafficking world of the late 1990s with an urban gothic aesthetic reminiscent of films like “The Crow” and “Sin City.”
Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become the ruler of his domain. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders Duncan and takes his place at the helm. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.
The show is being directed by Sam Little. The cast features both veteran CT actors and several new faces to CT stage.
Playing the titular role will be Seth Thompson. Kimberli Rowley, the theater’s co-artistic director, will play Lady Macbeth.
Returning to the area in the role of Macduff will be Sean Besecker. Oliver Nau returns to play Macduff’s son. Others returning to the CT stage are Reed Lancaster as Ross and local actor Jace Courrier as Fleance.
The witches will be played by Alexandra Shephard, Ebony Gennes and making his CT debut, Mark Worth.
Others making their first appearance at CT are Joe Staton (Banquo), Charlie Meeks (Duncan/Siward), Katelyn Shreiner (Lady Macduff/Seyton), Juan Danner (Doctor/Murderer), Michael Reid (Sergeant/Murderer), and Jacob Waeyaert (Angus).
The design team consists of co-artistic director Rhett Wolford (set design), Jennifer Clark (costume design), Trevor McCabe (prop design) and Xander Mulder (lighting design). Run crew is comprised of Marty Jellison (stage manager), Hayden Kline (assistant stage manager), Bella McConnell (assistant stage manager) and Elizabeth Mudge (wardrobe assistant).
The show is being produced with sponsorship by Mary Splain Shrout and additional funding from Wendy Snow Walker. A wine and cheese reception with the cast and crew will follow the March 18 performance at no additional charge. Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990.
The show contains violence, drug use and sexual situations and may not be appropriate for all viewers.
