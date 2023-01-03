CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre is scheduling audition appointments and accepting submissions for its 35th season of entertainment.
Live auditions will be held Jan. 13-15 at the theater, 101 N. Johnson St. Visit cumberlandtheatre.com to reserve an audition time and provide the shows and roles for which to be considered. Online submissions will be accepted; however, attending the live auditions is encouraged.
The theater is casting a variety of shows for the main stage season as well as the Theatre for Young Audiences program, Shakespeare in the Park and other events throughout 2023.
The main stage season consists of eight shows: “Murder on the Orient Express” (February), “The Wisdom of Eve (or All About Eve)” (March), “The Prom” (May), “Perfect Wedding” (June), “Escape to Margaritaville” (July), “A Few Good Men” (September), “Evil Dead the Musical” (October) and “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” (December).
The theater casts both local and out-of-town actors. All roles are paid and housing is available for out-of-town actors and designers. For more information and character breakdowns, visit the Main Stage Audition page of the theater’s website.
