CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will open its 35th season with the classic murder mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” on Feb. 10.
A celebration gala will follow the performance with complimentary refreshments, a champagne toast, prizes and the announcement of the Cumberland Theatre Patron of the Year award. The gala is included in the ticket cost for that evening’s performance.
Written in 1934 by Agatha Christie and loosely based on the kidnapping and murder of the Lindbergh baby, the story focuses on an unlikely group of passengers aboard one of the most famous railways in the world. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By the morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. The passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
This stage adaptation by Ken Ludwig will feature both local and visiting actors and marks the debut of several new faces to the theater’s stage. The role of Poirot will be filled by Michael P. Sullivan. Based in Baltimore, Sullivan has been a member of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company for over 15 years. Also making their CT debuts will be Reiner Prochaska as Monsieur Bouc and Mindy Shaw as Helen Hubbard.
Prochaska is an actor, playwright, filmmaker and novelist from Frederick who has been a member of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre since 2005. Shaw has performed in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Florida and is based in Illinois. She can be seen in the feature films “Burnt Hickory,” “I Like Me” and “The American Dream” and numerous award-winning short films.
Returning to the CT stage from last season will be Joe Staton as Hector MacQueen and Mark Worth as Michel the Conductor. Staton is a British actor, director and producer based in New York City. Worth is based out of the Central Atlantic and New York area and has been acting for film and stage since age 8.
Other CT veteran actors joining the cast are Alexandra Shephard as Greta Ohllson, Seth Thompson as Samuel Ratchett and Kimberli Rowley as Countess Adrenyi. Rowley is the artistic director of the theater.
Completing the cast are visiting actors Adian Chapman and Brenna Peerbolt and local actor Ellen McDaniel-Weissler. All three are making their first appearance with Cumberland Theatre.
Chapman is an actor, writer and director comedian from Richmond, Virginia. Peerbolt is originally from Holland, Michigan, but now resides in New York City where she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
McDaniel-Weissler has been working in professional theater since the 1980s. She has appeared across the nation in Tulsa, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, New York and Philadelphia.
The production is under the direction of Rowley with assistant direction by Seth Thompson. The design team is comprised of Rhett Wolford (set and lighting), Joel Hoover (costumes) and Trevor McCabe (props). The run crew consists of Hayden Kline (stage manager), Elizabeth Mudge (assistant stage manager), Tyler Gilks (deck crew) and Jack Tabb (deck crew).
The show is being sponsored by Doug Schwab and Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab, Mary Splain Shrout and Chessie Federal Credit Union. The concession stand for the show is being sponsored by Allegany College of Maryland and will feature signature cocktails in the theme of the show.
Performances are Feb. 9-19 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. More information can be found on cumberlandtheatre.com where single tickets and season passes are available for purchase.
