CUMBERLAND — Jim Cumiskey will be the Cumberland Theatre’s guest artist in the Bev Walker Gallery during the performances of “Macbeth” from March 17-27.
Cumiskey is a Cumberland native who retired from CSX Transportation in 2003 after a 40-year career.
He then began his artistic career and joined the Allegany Area Art Alliance as well as the Allegany Arts Council.
His first project was a design completed on a 6-by-6-inch board, which eventually became part of an artists’ sampler wooden quilt as well as the logo for his business/hobby cards.
Cumiskey learned his craft from a friend who died in 1999 and continued it as a way to keep his memory and style of artwork alive.
The artwork is executed on painted canvas boards by drawing the subject and going around the various lines with glue. Black cord is applied to outline the drawing before he begins applying glue within the spaces created by the cord.
The crushed glass, known as frit, is applied and the excess shaken off. A hat pin is used to keep the glass within the confines of the corded spaces.
Cumiskey has had his artwork displayed at the former 60 N. Centre St. Gallery, Rocky Gap Lodge and Golf Resort, Tri-State Community Health Center, City Lights, Lenny’s Leathers, Cafe Mark, Spruce Forest, Penn Alps, Saville Gallery, Gilchrist Museum, Emory University in Atlanta and the Cumberland Theatre.
Prior to its sale several years ago, the Queen City Creamery & Deli had purchased and displayed one of his pieces as a permanent part of its decor.
Cumiskey accepts commissions to create artworks of pets, people, cars, houses and just about any design provided in a photo.
He may be contacted at 301-724-2909 or jimcumiskey@yahoo.com.
Cumberland Theatre is located at 103 N. Johnson St. For more information, call 301-759-4990.
