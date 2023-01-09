OAKLAND — Imagine a snowy day at an event filled with snowmobiles and people having a good time. Something different about the riders is that the ladies are in bikinis and the guys are in speedos. This will be the scene at the Garrett County Snowdrifters Pink Ribbon Radar Run to benefit Cindy’s Fund.
Cindy’s Fund assists Garrett County people with their cancer expenses and recently reached $1 million in cancer expenses paid out for Garrett County people.
The Pink Ribbon Radar Run will take place Jan. 28 at the Gary Harvey farm on Sand Flat Road. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the run will start at 1 p.m. Snowmobile riders will be timed on a 500-foot run with different categories to compete against, depending on the engine size of the snowmobile. People who would like to don their swimwear and ride will be accepted on the back of a snowmobile with a member of the Snowdrifters Club. Snowmobile drivers must be at least 18 years old. Warming tents and trailers will be on site. Admission to watch the event will be charged.
Pledge sheets are available at Gregg’s Pharmacy, Vagabond Tap Room, Green Acres Garden Center, JG’s Pub, Deep Creek Bar & Grill, Pawn Run Bar and Kitchen and all Garrett County branches of First United Bank. Prizes will be awarded to the person bringing in the most pledge money and those with the fastest speed. Each participant gets a T-shirt. Food vendors will be available. All riders will get a wristband for a discount at one of the restaurants listed on the day of the event.
An alternate date if needed for weather conditions will be Feb. 4. For more information, email cindysfund@gmail.com or find Cindy’s Fund and Garrett County Snowdrifters on Facebook.
