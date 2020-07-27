PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Local Visual Artists’ Exhibition may be viewed on select dates July through September at the Landes Arts Center, 18 Mountain View St.
The display is made possible by the Grant County Arts Council Inc., Pendleton Community Bank, Cheryl L. Bennett and Patti Wolfe.
More than 130 works, including paintings, quilts, carved gourds, bead art, and multimedia by adults and students, can be viewed. The exhibit is curated by Marci Beyersdorfer.
The exhibit will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 29, Aug. 5, 19 and 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 23 and 30.
Saturday hours are from noon to 3 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 1,15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Sunday hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 26, Aug. 2, 16, 23 and 30 and Sept. 6, 20 and 27.
Admission is free for arts council members and by donation for other patrons. More information is available at 304-257-4891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.