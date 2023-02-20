OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools has set dates for the Route 40 and Swan Meadow school closure advisory presentations and public hearings.
The Route 40 Elementary School Closure Advisory Committee will make its recommendation to the superintendent of schools and the board of education March 8 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
The Swan Meadow School Closure Advisory Committee presentation will take place March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Community Center.
For both meetings, public comment is expected to follow the protocol set forth for board meetings. Written comments must be received by March 3 and will be reviewed by the superintendent and the board of education. Speakers at the meeting will be limited to three minutes each.
The superintendent is expected to make a recommendation to the board of education during the March 14 board meeting.
Questions may be directed to the Public Relations Office at 301-334-8931 or public.info@gcps.net.
