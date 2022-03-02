RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Leo Day was just one of those guys who was “always around.” He loved his community, he loved going to Friday night football games at his alma mater of Frankfort High School and he loved raising money and awareness for causes in which he believed.
He was primarily known in the Wiley Ford and Short Gap areas as the guy who owned the junkyard. He was also known as the guy who hosted those epic Independence Day hoedowns at his family farm — complete with live music and square dancing.
“My Dad didn’t look for the silver lining. He was the silver lining,” Morgan Mayberry, one of Day’s four daughters said. “He was the coliseum of the community. Everyone came to him for help in the community and he helped every time. “
When Mayberry became engaged and was looking for a venue for her wedding, it was her father who came up with the solution. He converted the barn on the family farm property into an event center and it was his daughter Morgan’s wedding to her husband Kevin that debuted the Daydream Venue.
“We used to tease Dad and say he was a junkyard owner by day and a renaissance wedding planner at night,” Mayberry said. “My dad was a manly man. All the men in the neighborhood came to him for help and advice and even older men looked up to him. But he had four daughters and he was the best girl dad we could have asked for.”
In October 2020, three members of the Day family all became sick with COVID-19 about the same time. Within two weeks, Mayberry’s grandmother had died from the virus. Two weeks after her grandmother died, her great uncle died. And then — after a five-week battle in a Morgantown hospital — Leo Day — who was a month away from his 62nd birthday — died from COVID-related pneumonia.
“I think my father might have been the first person that was really well-known in the community to die of COVID,” said Mayberry. “Dad had just returned from his dream hunting trip out west and he had gone to a high school football game Friday night. By Sunday, he was sick and by the following Friday, he was admitted to the hospital.”
Shortly after Day’s death, Mayberry learned his alma mater — Frankfort High School — had established a scholarship in her father’s memory. In its very first year, the Leo Day Scholarship Fund had awarded nearly $5,000 in money to students in the Frankfort school district.
“After that, our family looked at each other and said ‘we can’t not do something for this scholarship,” Mayberry said. “And so we thought about what we could do and what Dad loved. We remembered that he loved to have those July 4th community picnics and he loved to have people on the farm. And we thought — we have the venue, we have a free weekend in March that the barn isn’t booked for weddings, let’s do it.”
As a result, the first Leo Day Memorial Hoedown will be held on Saturday at Daydream Venue on Scenic Lane near Ridgeley.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, square dancing and an array of cuisine provided by area food trucks. There is an admission fee but the majority of the proceeds raised will be donated to the scholarship at the high school that bears Day’s name. Reservations to the event are encouraged but tickets will also be available at the door.
“This event is a fundraiser for the scholarship but it’s also for all the families out there in our community who are hurting, too,” Mayberry said. “There are too many families right here who have had too much loss in the last couple of years. Everyone I know has suffered a devastating loss of some kind in the last two years. Not just from COVID but from cancer and addictions.”
For ticket information to the hoedown, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hoedown-at-daydream-venue-tickets.
Shane Riggs is the managing editor of Allegany Magazine, a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News.
