FROSTBURG — Dustin Davis, a professor emeritus in Frostburg State University’s department of visual arts, has been selected as the eighth recipient of the President’s Distinguished Faculty Award.
The award recognizes a faculty member who has provided exceptional service to the university and has advanced its mission, goals and strategic planning initiatives.
“Dustin Davis should be noted particularly for the generous and supportive mentoring relationships he developed with visual arts students and his active role in the vibrant life of the department of visual arts,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “He embodies the qualities we seek to recognize through this award.”
Davis was a member of the visual arts department from 1972 until his retirement in 2020. He also served as director of the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery.
Davis served as department chair for 18 years. He has been active with the Allegany Arts Council since the 1970s.
Through his teaching of Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates, Davis facilitated the success and quality of innumerable senior exhibitions. He has guided the department’s scholarship process and overseen biannual all-campus student shows. In 1992, he was selected as an Outstanding Arts Educator in Maryland by the Maryland Alliance for the Arts. He also completed invitational shows at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and The Renwick Gallery in Washington.
