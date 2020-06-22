CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department’s Constitution Park Day Camp is proposed to open June 29 and continue six weeks through Aug. 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preregistration is required and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of nine campers will be assigned for one camp counselor.
Camp registration will be held June 23-24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and June 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Constitution Park Day Camp House. Weekly registration will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. or 4 to 4:30 p.m. throughout the duration of camp.
Campers must be Maryland residents from 7 to 12 years old, with 7-year-olds having already completed first grade. All campers and counselors will have their temperatures checked and logged daily. It is recommended that all campers wear facial coverings; however, all campers over the age of 9 and all staff are required to wear facial coverings.
For questions, contact the Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department at 301-759-6636 or diane.johnson@cumberlandmd.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.