CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Chapter of Choose Civility will celebrate the county’s fourth annual Day of Civility on April 8.
The chapter was initiated by the Allegany County Library System, the Women’s Action Coalition of Greater Allegany Countyand the 2018 class of Leadership Allegany. Choose Civility: Allegany County promotes civil conversations and kindness toward others.
On April 8 from 2 to 6 p.m., all branches of the library system, except LaVale Library, will accept nonperishable food donations in exchange for library fines. Each donated item will reduce the patron’s library fines by $1 up to $15 per person. Food donations should be within their expiration date, undamaged and unopened.
As part of Western Maryland Food Council’s conference dedicated to growing a health food system in a pandemic world, the partners of Choose Civility will lead a free virtual session called Eat.Learn.Council. at 2 p.m. The session will be guided by Allegany College of Maryland’s Democracy Commitment Committee and Frostburg State University’s Communication Leadership Lab. To participate, register in advance at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/dayofcivility. For more information on the conference, visit www.wmdfoodcouncil.com/conference.html.
At 7 p.m., students and faculty of the FSU Debate Team, LEAD 401 Citizen Leadership class, Communication Leadership Lab and ACM’s Democracy Commitment Committee will host a virtual Braver Angels College Debate: Is Health Care A Basic Human Right? Register to attend at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/dayofcivility.
Choose Civility: Allegany County will release a recorded podcast titled “Communication Leadership in 2021: Walking the Civility Talk.” Community leaders participated in a roundtable conversation about what communication leadership looks like in Allegany County and how to increase cooperation and collaboration to solve community challenges. The recording will be available at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/dayofcivility.
