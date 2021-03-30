CUMBERLAND — Students from Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland will unite on Allegany County’s Day of Civility to host a community discussion about health care. Using a debate format developed by Braver Angels, online participants will explore the question “Is health care a basic human right?” The Zoom event will be held April 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/4xtx8dtu.
Students will provide context and offer pro and con positions for discussion. Braver Angels debates are led by a trained debate chair.
Event organizers include the American Council of Trustees and Alumni and Bridges USA; the Hustings News: Political and Civil Discourse; the Allegany County chapter of Choose Civility; FSU’s debate team, Communication Leadership Lab and Citizen Leadership class; and ACM’s Peace Club and The Democracy Commitment Committee.
The Allegany County chapter of Choose Civility was initiated by the Allegany County Library System, the Women’s Action Coalition of Greater Allegany County and the 2018 class of Leadership Allegany. A list of Day of Civility events is available at alleganycountylibrary.info/dayofcivility.
“Debates and discussions are necessary tools in the pursuit of an educated, inclusive and engaged citizenry. Opportunities to learn from one another should always be taken,” said Jessica Thayer, president of FSU’s Debate Team.
For more information about the online debate, email jthayer0@frostburg.edu.
