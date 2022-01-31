GRANTSVILLE — Visitors to New Germany State Park can learn how the wildlife survives the harsh winters during a Hibernation Hike on Feb. 5 starting at noon at the Lake House.
A ranger will lead the moderate-to-difficult 3-mile hike as well as a 4-mile Heart Health Hike on Feb. 9 starting at 10 a.m.
On Feb. 12, a Mates for Life Hike and Craft will begin at 10 a.m. The easy-to-moderate 1.5-mile hike includes the chance to make a crafty wooden valentine.
At 1 p.m., Introduction to Ice Fishing will take place at the Recreation Hall.
If conditions allow, skills will be demonstrated and practiced on New Germany Lake. Email brian.white@maryland.gov for more information and a list of recommended items to bring to the class.
Furs, Feathers, and Skulls! will be set up from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lake House to test your knowledge of local birds and mammals.
On Feb. 13, Love Birds and Coffee from 7 to 9 a.m. offers an indoor fire to sit by and see what birds make an appearance at the Lake House feeders.
A Love Birds Hike will set out from the Lake House at 9 a.m. for 2 miles on the Hemlock Trail to learn about native birds.
On Feb. 14, Skiing by Candelight will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. The Turnpike Trail will be lined with candle luminaries and cross-country ski rentals will be available.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate for skiing, the trail will still be illuminated for hiking.
A Full Moon Hike on Feb. 16 will begin at the Lake House to learn about nocturnal residents while on the Orchard Loop Trail.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
