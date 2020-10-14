WESTERNPORT — Community Advocate Jonathan Dayton is raising funds for the American Cancer Society by participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
His campaign can be found by searching Real Men Wear Pink Western MD or visiting his Facebook page @officialjonathandayton.
One of the unique challenges is raising funds amid a pandemic, where event planning is difficult, Dayton said.
He offers a challenge that for every $100 raised, he’ll spend one hour in his emergency service fire gear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.