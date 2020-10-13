CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism invites visitors and community members to celebrate the region’s story during the 2020 Mountain Maryland Photo Contest. Submissions will be collected in four categories that fully capture the spirit of Allegany County: Small Towns, Scenic Landscapes, Outdoor Recreation and Food and Beverage. Previously scheduled to close on Oct. 31, the contest has extended its deadline to Dec. 1.
“Earlier this year, with the mandatory stay-at-home order, many events were canceled and attractions were closed, and we lost some valuable time for people to explore,” said Jessica Palumbo, marketing and sales manager for Allegany County Tourism. “As more restrictions are lifted, people are becoming more inspired to explore their own environments, and we want to be sure to capture these moments that were otherwise lost through the season by extending the deadline for submission.”
Cash prizes totaling $1,700 will be awarded in each of the four categories, with first place receiving $250, second place, $100 and third place, $75. Winning photos will appear in the annual publication, Visit Mountain Maryland, Allegany County’s official destination guide, as well as on the website and in partner locations in Frostburg and Cumberland.
Only photos taken in Allegany County will be eligible for the contest. Photos must be high resolution, with a minimum of 300 dpi. Collages, composite images, images that have been digitally transformed with special effects, images containing watermarks and black and white images will be disqualified. Photographers may submit an unlimited number of images in each category throughout the contest timeframe.
For complete details, visit mdmountainside.com/photo-contest.
