CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program by Sept. 15.
The program, which is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission, provides an income tax credit for Maryland residents who are making eligible undergraduate and/or graduate education payments on loans from an accredited college or university.
The taxpayer must claim Maryland residency and file 2021 Maryland state income taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt upon applying for the tax credit.
Students who do not attend an in-state institution may not receive as large a tax credit as those who go to school in Maryland.
Recipients will be asked to prove that they used the full amount of the tax credit for the repayment of eligible student loans. Otherwise, recipients may have to repay the credit.
For more information, contact the Maryland Higher Education Commission at 800-974-0203 or visit https://mhec.maryland.gov/.
