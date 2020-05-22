CUMBERLAND — AHEC West reminds uninsured Marylanders that they have until June 15 to enroll in coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period.
As of May 15, nearly 1,000 residents in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties enrolled in health coverage.
“If you don’t have health insurance, please take advantage of this opportunity,” said David Stewart, AHEC West health insurance program director. “Health insurance is one of the most important protections someone can have. People regularly tell us how pleasantly surprised they are by the cost.”
Individuals who enroll will have a coverage start date of June 1. An additional special enrollment for Maryland tax filers runs through July 15. The Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program gives tax filers the option to share information, like household size and income, with the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange to see if they are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance. Choosing to check the box on state tax forms will result in Maryland Health Benefit Exchange mailing the tax filer a letter to let them know the eligibility requirements.
To enroll in Allegany, Garrett or Washington counties, call 888-202-0212 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
To enroll online, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Last year, nine out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through Maryland Health Connection were eligible for free coverage or financial help to lower the cost of their health insurance. The special enrollment period is for private health plans. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.
Maryland Health Connection coverage includes testing and treatment of COVID-19 without a co-pay, co-insurance or deductible.
