MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Adventure Bureau is a newly formed race, ride, run and fundraiser event production and promotion company located in Western Maryland.
After years of planning various events and offering marketing services to small businesses, local resident Sarah Myers has launched DCAB to help showcase local and regional natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities.
DCAB is a resource for nonprofit organizations interested in holding fundraisers such as a 5K runs, bike rides or festivals.
DCAB is working to make outdoor recreation attainable for everyone through local business and agency partnerships. Free group gatherings and low-cost organized rides are available and the group is seeking member supporters and event volunteers.
The goal is to create opportunities for residents and visitors to explore the regional mountains, valleys, rivers and trails in all seasons — even in the snow.
Whether a person is interested in competition, training, fun or camaraderie, everyone is invited to join the DCAB community.
“I’m excited to share my love of the outdoors with others,” said Myers. “Join us sometime. You definitely don’t have to be an athlete nor have all the gear to test the waters and try a group outing with us.”
The first organized bike ride event is Jan. 22 at the Meshach Browning Trails at the Deep Creek Lions Club Park in McHenry.
Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. ride, which includes a bonfire and awards ceremony.
The intermediate ride has hills, climbs, roots, quick descents and rocks. The 3-mile short course can be done on fat bikes with oversized tires or plus mountain bikes. Longer courses can be completed by doing laps.
DCAB has been grooming the trails and snow on the ground is expected for the ride.
For the first 90 days of 2022, DCAB is running a founding membership fundraising campaign.
Founding members receive swag items such as custom engraved steel bottles, custom hoodies, neck gaiters, socks, patches, stickers and up to 20% off each DCAB 2022 organized event.
Learn more at www.dcabfun.com/become-a-member/ or call 240-321-9925.
