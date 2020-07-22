Deep Creek Lake to celebrate 95th birthday; UPMC Western Maryland sponsors August event

MCHENRY — Maryland’s largest freshwater lake, Deep Creek Lake, marks its 95th anniversary this year with a commemorative celebration Aug. 13-16 with numerous events planned during that time.
The celebration, hosted by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored by UPMC Western Maryland.
Businesses will offer discounts on shopping and dining and items will be given away as part of the promotion. Anniversary merchandise will be available.
The Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be hosted by the Deep Creek Watershed at Dutch’s at Silver Tree.
Deep Creek Lake Appreciation Day will be held at the Mountain Fresh Farmers Market with raffles, an official Deep Creek Lake Birthday Party and a Deep Creek Lake book signing.
Full details on all of the specials and events are available in the 95th anniversary brochure at visitdeepcreek.com/pages/95thAnniversaryofDeepCreekLake.
The chamber will host the birthday party Aug. 15 from noon to 5 p.m .at the Garrett County Visitors Center.
The event is free and open to the public. Local author Ed King will sign copies of his three books — “Famous Boats of Deep Creek Lake,” “Deep Creek Lake:The Founders (Book 1)” and “I Love Deep Creek Lake: Another in a Series of Vignettes.” Face coverings are required and capacity limitations will be in effect.
Additional sponsors of the celebration include Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Budget Charters Inc., Garrett County Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area, Property Owners’ Association of Deep Creek Lake, Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales and MSC Management Services LLC.
“The creation of Deep Creek Lake can probably be deemed the most transformational development to occur in Garrett County in the last century,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO.
Deep Creek is Maryland’s largest freshwater lake, covering 3,900 acres and 65 miles of shoreline.
The manmade lake got its start in 1925 as the result of an effort undertaken by the Youghiogheny Hydro Electric Corp. to harness the power of Deep Creek, a tributary of the Youghiogheny River.
Large swaths of land were purchased, a 1,300-foot-long impoundment dam was constructed to stem the flow of water in Deep Creek and thousands of trees were removed from the area to be flooded.
In addition, 15 miles of primary and secondary roads were relocated.
With Deep Creek sealed off, the expectation was that at least six months would be required for the lake to fill. But boosted by heavy rains and snowfall, the process took only a couple of months. On May 26, 1925, the hydroelectric plant kicked into service with water from the lake transported to the powerhouse through a 7,000-foot tunnel.
As the years passed, the area’s fishing and boating prowess became well-known to visitors, especially after interstate highways were built.
Among the last of these was Interstate 68 — the national freeway — a major transportation route that arrived in 1991 and further opened up Western Maryland to tourism, commerce and more.
Today, 1.4 million visitors each year take advantage of recreational options offered in and around the Deep Creek Lake area.
The physical transformation of Garrett County did not stop with the creation of the lake; it continued with the real estate and commercial development around the lake and throughout the county.
“Not only has the creation of Deep Creek Lake transformed Garrett County physically, but it has transformed the economy and quality of life of this community. It is widely recognized that the lake is an economic engine for Garrett County, spurring growth in the tourism industry and generating millions in property tax revenue,” said Christian.
“Going back to the 1800s, Garrett County has always been a recreational destination. However, when the big hotels in Oakland, Deer Park, Mountain Lake Park and Loch Lynn began to disappear, Garrett County needed another major attraction. Deep Creek Lake is that attraction, drawing nearly half a million visitors here in the summer. It has also lured second home owners, retirees and entrepreneurs who want to live on the lake and enjoy the quality of life Garrett County offers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.