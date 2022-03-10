OAKLAND — A Deep Creek Lake property owner was bitten by a rabid gray fox that the Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reported as the first case of laboratory-confirmed rabies in the county for 2022.
While walking the dog outside of the Oakland area residence, the property owner observed the fox walk out from behind the garage toward the woods. The fox turned around, ran behind the individual and bit the property owner multiple times on the leg. The resident was able to use the other leg to kick the fox, which grabbed the shoe, ripping both shoe and sock away.
Another person was able to euthanize the fox. The individual who was bitten began rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.
The rabies virus is transferred through the saliva of the infected animal. The virus may cause changes in the behavior of the animal, such as the fox’s extremely aggressive behavior.
If a pet is exposed to a wild animal, do not handle the pet within two hours after contact. If it is necessary to handle, wear protective gloves and immediately wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.
All dogs and cats are required by law to be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months old and can be vaccinated as early as 3 months.
The health department will hold a series of low-cost rabies clinics in May. Call 301-334-7760 for more information.
