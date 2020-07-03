MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company will host the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s next Business After Hours on July 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1906 Deep Creek Drive location.
Registering in advance for the event is encouraged because of a capacity limit of 80 people. Chamber of commercial officials “strongly encourage” those attending to wear a facemask when not eating or drinking. Participants should avoid shaking hands and business cards will not be used for door prizes. There will be hand sanitizer and wipes provided at the event for attendees to use as needed.
The Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company is an all-volunteer company that provides fire and rescue services to the residents and visitors of Garrett County. It also provides water rescue services.
There is a fee to attend. Residents may register online at visitdeepcreek.com or by contacting Holly Lane via email at holly@garrettchamber.com or by calling 301-387-6171.
