CUMBERLAND — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has returned to normal after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis,” said Adam Reaves, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Blood Services. “At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.”
All those who come to give through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Maryland
Cumberland: June 8, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Cumberland Community Church; June 15, 1:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.
Flintstone: June 9, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Flintstone Fire Hall.
Rawlings: June 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Danville Community Baptist Church.
Oakland: June 5, 12:30 to 6 p.m. and June 12, noon to 5 p.m., Southern Garrett County Rescue Squad.
Pennsylvania
Bedford: June 11, 12:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion.
Meyersdale: June 11, 1 to 7 p.m., Grace Brethren Church.
West Virginia
Elk Garden: June 8, 2 to 7 p.m., Elk Garden Assembly of God.
Short Gap: June 12, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
