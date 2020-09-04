CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Democratic Central Committee will formally open the Democratic election headquarters at 49 N. Centre St. on Sept. 8 with a ribbon-cutting at 6:15 p.m. featuring U.S. Rep. David Trone.
Masks are required and social distancing is necessary. Visitors will be permitted to enter the headquarters in limited numbers. The committee will hold a brief meeting at 6 p.m.
Democratic candidate materials will be available for the campaigns of Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for president and vice president as well as Trone’s reelection campaign. Voter registration cards will be available with information about voting by mail. Biden/Harris yard signs will be available later in the week.
Other materials include T-shirts, hoodies, signs and bumper stickers.
Details are on the Facebook page of the Allegany County Democratic Central Committee.
The committee is seeking one male Democrat member. Candidates should submit a resume and cover letter detailing experience in the community and commitment to the Democratic Party to AlleganyDems@gmail.com.
