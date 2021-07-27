MCHENRY — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee and the Garrett County Democratic Club will be at the 64th annual Garrett County Agricultural Fair from Aug. 2-7 in the exhibit barn.
Garrett County Democrats are working to obtain a breakdown of the $21 million that a recent analysis suggests the county will receive from the federal government in COVID-19 relief funds. The groups want the funds to be used to address the longstanding problems of poverty that were exacerbated by the pandemic and have caused a decrease in population and the migration of many of the county’s population.
Members will discuss how to spend the COVID-19 funds and infrastructure money that may be approved by Congress. Voter registration forms will be available. For more information, visit www.gcdems.com.
