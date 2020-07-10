BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health has launched MD Mind Health, a text-based mental health initiative to fight isolation and encourage mental wellness. The program was developed by the Behavioral Health Administration in partnership with Maryland 211, the state’s crisis hotline.
“Staying connected with family, friends and other support systems is more challenging, and more important than ever,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “In difficult times, it can make a difference to know you’re not alone.”
Maryland’s crisis hotline saw a significant increase in volume in recent months.
The MD Mind Health program is an extension of mental outreach provided by BHA during the COVID-19 pandemic. Texts sent through the program will not only provide supportive mental health messages, but also will remind recipients that immediate access to mental health services is available. If in distress, individuals can call 211, chat through the 211 website or text 898-211. All actions will link the individual to a call specialist available 24/7.
Text 898-211 to sign up for MD Mind Health to receive encouragement, reminders and resources for staying connected. Messages include tips about self-compassion and self-care, concrete suggested actions, recommended podcasts and apps, inspirational quotes and information on how to find community resources and get help if needed.
“Physical distancing has left many feeling more alone and isolated, and these feelings can fuel sadness, depression, cravings for substances and relapse, negative coping skills, thoughts of suicide and other mental health problems,” said Dr. Aliya Jones, deputy secretary for BHA. “We must find healthy ways to respond. Even though we may not be seeing as much of each other, we don’t have to feel alone. This texting initiative is another way to combat that.”
Information and resources regarding COVID-19 are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
