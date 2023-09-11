CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has launched a suicide prevention summit, new toolkit, trainings and campaigns in support of National Suicide Prevention Month.
“Suicide has a devastating impact on families and communities,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “Our goal with these initiatives is to begin to address the gaps and disparities in accessing essential resources and services that could help to save lives.”
Nationally, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death. Since the pandemic, many communities have seen an increase in suicide.
Adults 85 and older have the highest rates of suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Men 75 and older have the highest rates of suicide compared to other age groups.
Suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among veterans.
Suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 14 in 2020.
The national suicide rate for Black youth ages 10 to 19 increased by 78% from 2000 to 2020.
Seventeen percent of LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 17 attempted suicide in 2022, according to The Trevor Project
The Behavioral Health Administration announced the “Together We Care” Summit, a daylong, in-person event dedicated to discussing suicide prevention, intervention and postvention strategies with a focus on collaboration and partnership across the state.
Representatives from all of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions, suicide prevention coalitions, veterans affairs partners and the Maryland National Guard will be in attendance. The summit — hosted in partnership with the Behavioral Health Administration’s Office of Suicide Prevention and the Central East Mental Health Technology Transfer Center — will take place Sept. 28 at the Martin’s Crosswinds in Prince George’s County.
The Behavioral Health Administration is hosting the annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Oct. 4. The virtual event features speaker Richard G. Tedeschi. Visit health.maryland.gov/bha.
