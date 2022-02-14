CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Labor, in partnership with the Maryland Interagency Council on Homelessness, is accepting proposals to help organizations integrate workforce and housing resources to support job seekers experiencing homelessness or in need of eviction prevention. Proposals are due by June 17 for awards that will be made in September.
The competitive grant requires applicants to establish partnerships across systems that take a whole-person approach. Organizations must have expertise in serving individuals experiencing homelessness or be workforce development providers or employer partners.
Grant awards are capped at $200,000 and projects are expected to last up to three years with an option of six months for planning and program development. Successful applicants will incorporate at least one intervention that has been identified as a promising practice by the ICH.
“Although Maryland has seen a significant decrease in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness for several years, COVID-19 has fueled an uptick in the prevalence of homelessness across the state,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary and ICH Chair Carol Beatty. “We need cross-systems collaboration that weaves together workforce development, housing and other supportive services to thoroughly address this issue.”
A preproposal conference will be held virtually on March 2 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/wdresponsehomelessness.shtml.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.