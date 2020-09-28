CUMBERLAND — Many people who have dependent children can still receive federal government stimulus funds as part of the stimulus payments that started in the spring.
This is for those who did not receive the payments earlier. This is not a second payment but rather only for those who didn’t receive the first one. The payment for children (17 and under) will be made in the same way that families received the $1,200 stimulus payment for unmarried adults or $2,400 for married adults ($1,200 each).
To receive this payment, families must go to the IRS.gov Non-Filers Tool before Sept. 30 to enter information about their dependent children. Families who did not receive the payment, who have qualifying dependent children, and who either receive Social Security Retirement, Social Security Survivor benefits, SSI, Railroad Retirement Benefits, Veteran Affairs Compensation and Pension and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 are eligible to apply.
The IRS plans to provide such payments to eligible families by mid-October.
If families have already completed this form but it was after May 5, an original deadline for those receiving these benefits, nothing else is needed. The IRS will automatically make a payment in October.
Adults who have not received their $1,200 stimulus payment and who have little or no income and don’t file tax returns can also use the Non-Filers Form to apply for the stimulus payment if they have not already done so. The deadline to do this is Oct. 15. If this deadline is missed, individuals will have to wait until next year.
Finally, people with low incomes who apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit need to file a regular tax return using IRS Free File or another method. These individuals should not use the Non-Filers Form.
Questions can be directed to www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
Once applications are filed, individuals can check the status of their payments using Get My Payment on the www.IRS.gov.
For help from the IRS, an individual can call, on each Wednesday, starting at 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 14: 571-348-5774 (toll). Individuals in Allegany County can also call for help to U.S. Rep. David Trone’s office, 202-225-2721 (in Washington) or 240-382-6464. Trone’s office should be contacted only if the IRS does not answer.
