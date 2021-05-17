OAKLAND — As part of National Police Week activities, the Garrett County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 and guests gathered at the site memorializing fallen comrade Deputy David G. Livengood.
Livengood and his K-9 partner Sarge were killed in the line of duty on Jan. 18, 1979, by Oscar Roberto Rezek and Richard Daniel Tichnell.
The Memorial to Livengood is near the site where he was gunned down after responding to a burglar alarm at the former Army-Navy Store where the Garrett County Department of Social Services building is now located. During the memorial, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and Lodge Chaplain Dave McLaughlin reminded the officers to tell their families daily that they love them as they never know if they will return from their shifts. McLaughlin shared his memory of Livengood as a baseball coach and offered a prayer, thanking God for being with officers as they serve daily and asking for continued blessings.
Guests includeded County Commissioner Chair Paul Edwards, State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch, Investigator William Winters, Maryland State Police 1st Sgt. Bradley Williams and Master Trooper Matthew Fitzwater, Natural Resources Police Officer Lucas Pratt; Oakland Police Chief Bill Thomas; and Marine Corps League Commandant Rob Heilig.
Livengood served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine.
