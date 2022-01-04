CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism announces the release of the 2022 Destination Maryland Magazine. This year’s free, full-color magazine retains the traditional regional listings of museums, attractions, history and heritage sites, arts and culture facilities, state and national parks and visitor services plus highlights how readers can find their ideal getaway.
It also includes content on travel destinations throughout Maryland, photo essays, a feature on iconic family-owned restaurants, a deep dive into Maryland’s unique Chesapeake Bay Storytellers program, an “M-Files” expose on Maryland’s most enduring mysteries and inspiring journeys along the state’s 18 Maryland scenic byways.
“A majority of Maryland’s tourism businesses are owned and operated by people with deep familial roots in the state who are dedicated to making your family’s visit memorable,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “The 2022 edition of Destination Maryland Magazine introduces several of those owners by showcasing 10 iconic restaurants (one of which dates back to 1939) and six of the Chesapeake Bay Storytellers (one of whom is a fourth-generation waterman).”
In March, Maryland will commemorate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth. Artist Michael Rosato’s “Take My Hand” mural of Tubman located in historic Cambridge graces the magazine’s cover and inside the magazine, author Zoraida Diaz takes readers on a journey along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Scenic Byway.
“In recognition of this significant anniversary, our office wanted Destination Maryland Magazine to incorporate Tubman’s birthday in a meaningful way,” said Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director, Maryland Division of Tourism and Film.
The magazine’s content also includes visitor images that have been tagged with #MDinFocus on social media and a curated sampling of special events, fairs and festivals.
Printed copies of Destination Maryland Magazine are available at Maryland welcome centers, local county tourism visitor centers or by calling 800-719-5900. Orders can be placed at visitmaryland.org.
