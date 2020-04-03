CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library system has set up online registration to obtain a library card.
New users can visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/online-registration/. A temporary bar code will be provided to use resources such as eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies and music. Patrons who have a card but haven’t used the library in a while can take advantage of the resources despite past overdue fines or an expired card. For help, use the “contact us” online form.
“We have created a new type of temporary library card, good for 60 days, for new digital library users,” said Library Services Director Lisa McKenney. “The library has online books, graphic novels, magazines, audiobooks, movies and music for all ages. We want as many people as possible to log in to our website to enjoy them during this difficult time. When we reopen, we hope to see these new users visit a library to make their new card part of their everyday life.”
For the latest library news and updates during the closure, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/coronavirus/.
Any questions, contact Ashley Swinford, online services specialist, at aswinford@alleganycountylibrary.info.
