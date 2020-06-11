MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute and WVU Medicine, in conjunction with Oura Health, have addressed a major concern regarding the spread of COVID-19.
The RNI has created a digital platform that can detect COVID-19 related symptoms up to three days before they show up.
One of the obstacles in fighting COVID-19 is that asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus before they realize they are infected.
“The holistic and integrated neuroscience platform developed by the RNI continuously monitors the human operating system, which allows for the accurate prediction of the onset of viral infection symptoms associated with COVID-19,” Dr. Ali Rezai, executive chair of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, said.
The RNI platform uses the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute app, the Oura Ring, and artificial intelligence-guided models to forecast and predict the onset of COVID-19 related symptoms such as fevers, coughing, breathing difficulties and fatigue three days in advance with over 90% accuracy.
The research team is initiating the next phase of its study by showing the location of reported symptoms. In this regard, the RNI app is available for the general public at WVUMedicine.org/RNI/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.