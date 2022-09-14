Allegany College of Maryland Forestry Program students meet to count the rings from the cross-section of a white oak that was cut down earlier in the summer. Front row, from the left, are Sam Gardner, Noah Jack, Delene Smith, Grace Mowery, Sam Clemens, Brooke Hartle and Victor Rezendes, Allegany Museum. Back row, Marie Miller, ACM Forestry Program director; Champ Zumbrun, Allegany County Forestry Board; and Luke Messer, Abby Walters, James Douthwaite, Brady Nicewonger and Nathan Bortner.