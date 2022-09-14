CUMBERLAND, Md. — With quite a few people interested in the age of the old Dingle white oak tree on Buckingham Road that city employees cut down in July, the city donated a cross-section of the tree called a tree cookie to Allegany Museum. Volunteers at the museum contacted several sources to evaluate the tree’s age independently on three different dates to discourage contact with each other.
The evaluators included Francis “Champ” Zumbrun of the Allegany County Forestry Board and a retired Maryland Department of Natural Resources forester; Blaine Bender, the city arborist; and Marie Miller, the director of the Allegany College of Maryland Forestry Program. Miller brought along 11 forest technology students to count the tree’s rings.
Taken into consideration were periods of drought, the phloem, the lighter and darker rings signifying early and later wood and the denseness and spacing of the rings. In temperate climates with trees of this species, rings are considered a fairly accurate reflection of a tree’s age. In addition, a calculation gleaned from various field guides based on the type of tree, circumference, diameter and other growth rate factors was used. Possible factors that could effect the age but not available at the time of the counting included the height of the tree and the location of the cross-cut.
The volunteers evaluated the results of the tree ring counts and estimated the tree to fall within the range of 190 to 210 years old. The volunteers at the museum plan to invite the evaluators back to recount the tree rings after the specimen is sanded and treated with a wood preservative. This will make the tree rings more visible and easier to count, allowing for a more precise reading of the tree’s age.
In 1806, Congress authorized the construction of The Cumberland (National Road), and in 1811 construction began at the bottom of Greene Street. Hundreds of thousands of pioneers and immigrants traveled the Cumberland Road westward, on foot or in Conestoga wagons over Haystack Mountain. Officials eventually rerouted the road through the Narrows in the early 1830s.
