Distillers on tap for Whiskey Fest
CUMBERLAND — George Washington’s Whiskey Rebellion Festival, sponsored by the Community Trust Foundation, announced the beginning of its distiller lineup for the Sept. 9 event to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Allegany Museum.
Distilleries that will offer their finest spirits include McClintock Distillery, Toasted Goat/Route 40 Brewing & Distilling, Fordham Lee Distillery, MISCellaneous Distillery and Bullshine Distillery.
The five distilleries are the first batch of over a dozen to offer a tasting at the celebration to commemorate the historical events surrounding Washington and his troops taking a stand against local untaxed whiskey production.
“I’m excited that we have distillers representing a wide variety of spirits — everything from unique rum to flavored vodkas and, of course, exotic whiskey, will be available for the Allegany Museum’s guests to sample,” said Kelly Moran, Whiskey Rebellion Fest distiller liaison and committee member.
Tickets include tastings of small batch spirits, an open beer and wine bar, a souvenir whiskey glass, hors d’oeuvres, Colonial games and a silent auction.
All proceeds help to raise money for the Allegany Museum.
Visit www.whiskeyrebellioncumberland.com for tickets.
