KEYSER, W.Va. — Local band Distorted Penguins is releasing their sophomore album, “Magic,” on vinyl with all 13 original album tracks plus six bonus songs.
The vinyl reissue is set to be released on Record Store Day, April 22, to be available at Solar Mountain Records, Keyser; Yellow K Records, Frostburg; and Shiny Dome Records, Morgantown.
Distorted Penguins held its final live performance in June 2007 but remains active on social media. The upcoming release is a double LP in a gatefold jacket, limited to 200 copies with 80 records already sold and delivered to fans who pre-ordered.
“Magic,” originally released in February 2001, was lucky to be completed. The band experienced the tragic murder of singer and guitarist “Magic” Dave Mussen in April 2000 but Mussen had finished recording the album’s final vocals a week before his death.
