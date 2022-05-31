DNR seeks youth for outdoor work
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an AmeriCorps program that engages young adults ages 17 to 25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.
The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on eight teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September.
MCC members maintain public lands, help preserve historical heritage sites, plant trees, provide environmental education programming for students, improve park nature centers, restore wildlife habitat and support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays.
To apply, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/mcc_application.aspx.
