CUMBERLAND — They’re small and usually unnoticed by the untrained eye, but acorns and other mast enjoyed by squirrels, deer and other wildlife are a valuable resource this time of year and biologists for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are surveying forests to determine availability of food sources across the state.
Since 1971, biologists with the DNR Wildlife Resources Section and volunteers around the state have conducted surveys to determine the abundance of mast produced by 18 species of trees and shrubs. This year, more than 200 surveys are being done in each of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
Information collected by DNR biologists will be available in the 2020 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook at wvdnr.gov in October.
