Doctor joins Potomac Valley surgical staff

KEYSER, W.Va. — Dr. Alan Stephens, a general surgeon, has joined the medical staff of WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital .
Stephens graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015. He recently completed his residency in general surgery at HUMC/Palisades Medical Center in New Jersey. Prior to medical school, Stephens studied biology and biological sciences at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
“We are excited to bring our new general surgeon to Potomac Valley Hospital,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “Dr. Stephens will be a great addition to our current surgery program, joining Dr. (James) Viglianco in providing quality services to the community.”
Stephens has a broad range of skill and clinical ability, which includes an array of procedures from complex abdominal reconstruction and laparoscopic surgery to simple skin disorders.
“What drew me to Potomac Valley Hospital was the mission that we care for our patients like we would care for our own family, which is a unique mission in the way health care is delivered,” said Stephens.
For more information, contact the Mineral County Rural Health Clinic at 304-597-3790.
