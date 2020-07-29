FROSTBURG — Linda Steele of Cumberland and Thomas Striplin of Mount Savage graduated with doctorates from Frostburg State University.
Diplomas were awarded to more than 650 candidates.
“You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message.
Steele received a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership. Steele’s dissertation was titled “Impacts of Non-cognitive Factors on Undergraduate Engineering Student Persistence and Variations by Math Level.”
Striplin received a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership. Striplin’s dissertation was titled “Characteristics and Conditions Influencing Assessment Culture In a Community College.”
