CUMBERLAND — With a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage, especially type O negative, O positive and B negative blood. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” Donors through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Donors during August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help with the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
