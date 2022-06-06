FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst is celebrating Second Saturdays in downtown Frostburg all summer long. On June 11, the next Pop Up Frostburg shop will open its doors at 18 E. Main St.
Wynter’s Haven features personal home care products and natural items, including soaps, bath salts, salves, lotions, makeup, lip balm, beeswax candles and deodorant. Everything is made without harsh chemicals and features herbs grown on the owner’s land. Visit between June 11-July 17. Learn more at downtownfrostburg.com/popupfrostburg.
Businesses will offer special items. Clatter will host local singer-songwriter Mount Pom at 7 p.m. Lashbaugh’s West will hold the Bear Simpson Ride for St. Jude Children’s Hospital with registration at 11:30 a.m.
The Toasted Goat will feature live music from Jacob Blank at 1 p.m. and Matt Borror at 7 p.m.
FrostburgFirst, in collaboration with Frostburg Serves founders Kim Raley and Melissa Wilt, installed 47 banners honoring the community’s service members throughout the Main Street district. The project was made possible through a partnership with the city of Frostburg Street Department to complete the installation and the city of Cumberland Central Service Department, which donated the use of a bucket truck and staff. The banners came together with help from Becky McClarran of McClarran & Williams and Steltek Graphics. To see the banners, visit downtownfrostburg.com/frostburghonors.
Contact FrostburgFirst at events@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689-6900.
