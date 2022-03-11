Utility work to cause traffic disruption
CUMBERLAND — Belt Construction will be replacing water mains in Decatur Heights beginning March 14 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Streets to be affected include Polk, Independence, Decatur, Union, Baltimore, Davidson, Frederick and Bedford, Baltimore Avenue and North Waverly and Altamont Terrace.
Parking will be restricted during work times. Each street is expected to be opened at the end of each work day if possible. Pedestrian paths will be maintained throughout construction.
Columbia Gas of Maryland will work on the downtown gas main March 16 beginning at 7 a.m. Liberty Street will be closed from Frederick Street to Dexter’s Place during work hours for approximately five weeks.
At 8 a.m., a detour route will be in effect on North Centre Street between Polk Street and Hanover Street. Portions of North Centre Street will have restricted parking to allow adequate area for vehicle turning. The full road closure is expected to be in effect on March 17 as well. Parking on Polk Street and Hanover Street will be restricted during the day.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.