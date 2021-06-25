ACCIDENT — Dr. Paige Geier has joined the Bredel Veterinary Clinic at the HART Animal Center as a veterinarian responsible for the health and well-being of dogs, cats and pocket pets. In addition, Geier will manage the health of the adoptable animals in the HART Adoption Wing, including performing spay/neuter surgeries before adoption.
Formerly from Loudoun County, Virginia, Geier and her husband made their second home in Swanton their permanent residence this summer. She holds a Bachelor of Science in animal science from Cornell University and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine. Geier has been practicing veterinary medicine since 1992. She enjoys horseback riding, is a certified scuba diver and earlier this year participated as a veterinarian at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.
The Bredel Clinic is a full-service veterinary center that provides consultations, examinations, surgeries, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, dentals, radiographs and lab tests for dogs, cats and pocket pets. As part of its mission to protect the lives of all animals, the Bredel Clinic offers low-cost spay/neuters for qualifying families through its HARTHelp program.
Dr. Jessy Vandevender, Bredel Clinic director, said that 83% of HART’s revenue goes directly into the care of the animals rescued by HART. “In addition to our excellent service, our clinic and boarding clients have the satisfaction of knowing that their fees go to save the lives of homeless animals in our region.”
HART for Animals Inc. is a charitable animal welfare organization founded in 2003 to improve the condition of homeless animals in the Western Maryland region. It is a 501©(3) corporation and all donations are tax deductible. For additional information, visit www.hartforanimals.org.
