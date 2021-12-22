MCHENRY — The Performing Arts Center at Garrett College will be more than just a state-of-the-art theater. It will also feature cutting-edge support facilities, including dressing rooms that performers expect from this type of facility.
“There are many features about the PAC that are exciting,” said PAC Executive Director Mary Callis. “Having dressing rooms for the performers and all the backstage areas to appropriately support them is just one of the exciting facets of this facility.”
The two main dressing rooms are financially supported by a pair of named gifts. The GFWC Civic Club of Oakland and spouses B.J. and Krista Davisson have each dedicated named gifts for that section of the PAC.
Judi Merriman, president of the GFWC Civic Club, said the club is using a monetary award granted to the club for its commitment to community service to fund the annual PAC gift.
“The Performing Arts Center will serve so many community needs,” said Merriman.
“It’s a state-of-the-art venue for a wide range of culturally enhancing performances for both adults and school children, but it’s also the place to hold important community events. It took many years for the concept of a performing arts center to become a reality and we are proud to be among the first of many local organizations ensuring its success.”
The Davissons also understand the importance of the PAC performer support areas.
“As part-time residents of Garrett County for 30 years, we have always enjoyed the robust arts scene here regardless of the sometimes challenging venues performers have had to endure,” said Krista Davisson. “Since B.J. served on the county’s original performing arts center committee years ago, we felt compelled to do something tangible to show our support of this much-needed facility.”
“Having appropriate performer support areas demonstrates to visiting professionals how serious we as a county are about the arts and creates the sort of atmosphere that encourages amateurs to do their very best,” said B.J. Davisson. “We believe in the transformative power of the arts and are pleased to help in some small way to make the Performing Arts Center a reality.”
The Garrett College Foundation recently announced The Campaign for Garrett: Realizing our Dream to raise a $2.5 million endowment that will generate regular income for PAC operations. The campaign is already within $300,000 of its goal.
“I appreciate the generosity of both the Civic Club and the Davissons,” said Richard Midcap, Garrett College president. “Their gifts, along with the many others we’ve received for the PAC endowment, will ensure we can operate a financially sustainable performing arts center that meets the arts and arts education needs of our community.”
“We’re so fortunate to live in such a generous, community-minded region,” said GCF Executive Director Cherie Krug. “The response to our campaign is just the latest example of that generosity.”
Kathy Meagher, director of campus facilities and security, said the dressing rooms were carefully configured to best serve future performers.
“Like everything in the PAC, the dressing rooms were designed for flexibility,” said Meagher. “They can be used as two traditional male-and-female dressing rooms, or the wall between them can be removed to create one larger room, which may be desired if, for example, there are a large number of young ballerinas in a dance performance.”
The Performing Arts Center will have two large dressing rooms that are fully equipped with makeup tables, mirrors, lighting and sinks. Meagher said those rooms will have the adjacencies performers will appreciate.
For additional information on the PAC campaign or on making a gift to the endowment, contact the Garrett College Foundation Office at 301-387-3100.
