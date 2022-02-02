MCHENRY — Two local couples with a long-standing history of community engagement have made naming gifts for the principal dressing rooms within the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College.
Julia and Bob Hoffmann and Gary and Luanne Ruddell made the gifts to the Garrett College Foundation’s PAC endowment campaign. The campaign is seeking to raise $2.5 million to help fund events and operations at the center, which is scheduled to open in June.
Richard Midcap, Garrett College president, said both the Hoffmanns and Ruddells have “inspirational, ongoing relationships with the college and the foundation aimed at supporting our community.”
“The Performing Arts Center at Garrett College has been a shared dream of Luanne, myself and Total Biz Fulfillment Inc.,” said Gary Ruddell, president of the Grantsville-based business. Luanne Ruddell, who retired as Total Biz Fulfillment’s vice president of sales, serves on the Maryland Commission for Women and as chair of the Garrett County Republican Central Committee.
“We earnestly hope that the Garrett County citizens and our youth will be enriched by the performances and by all who love the arts,” Gary Ruddell added. “It is our sincere wish that all will rejoice in this special venue for many years to come.”
Julia and Bob Hoffmann, who came to Garrett County as second home owners in 2002 and became full-time residents in 2010, are both active in community affairs.
Julia Hoffmann serves as secretary for the Garrett College Foundation board of directors and Bob Hoffmann, a retired Air Force general, is on the board of directors for the Property Owners’ Association of Deep Creek Lake. He is also vice president of the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation and serves on the Garrett County Zoning and Appeals Board.
“Bob and I are thankful that the state of Maryland and our local Garrett County government partnered to provide the necessary funding for this much-deserved project,” said Julia Hoffmann. “We felt it important that those in our community also help to complete the funding for the PAC.”
Julia Hoffmann said the PAC “has the potential to now bring a wonderful range of performances to Garrett County.”
“Our daughter was fortunate to grow up in an area that greatly supported the performing arts in her public school, which was a significant influence in her becoming a singer,” said Julia Hoffmann. “We think Garrett County students deserve the same opportunities here, especially since we are the only county in Maryland without a performing arts center. We are excited about the cultural possibilities that exist now that the PAC is going to be a reality.”
